Together for the Mountains Summit wraps second year in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches, organizations and leaders from across the region gathered in Pikeville Tuesday for the second Together in the Mountains Summit.

“This isn’t really a conference on how to have church on Sundays. It’s about what’s the call to serve our communities,” Jared Arnett, New Beginnings Pastor, explained.

The event, “a Jesus-centered movement” which included guest speakers, breakout sessions, and more, was all about making the mountains better.

“Together for the mountains came together- the idea for a summit was that God can transform the mountains and the people and the places here,” said Southland Church Planting Director Lee Webb. “And that He’s been at work for a very long time here, but this was an opportunity for us to join in.”

From topics of church planting to faith-driven entrepreneurship, the event welcomed different ideas and plans to the table to help leaders learn. Arnett said he and his wife have been honored to see how God is using them in their community. They created the summit with other partners to celebrate and collaborate with others who hope to do the same.

“We can all kind of coach and encourage one another. I mean, that’s the reality of the community we all need,” Arnett said.

He said the idea is to extend the message and mission of the Church past the church walls and into the community.

“And you don’t even have to say ‘Jesus,’ necessarily. You just exhibit the character, the integrity, the humility, the service that Jesus did and it’s a light in a dark world. And it makes the community better,” he said.

Arnett said the supporters and mission partners help the event continue, which helps the mission flow out of the churches and into the communities.

