Temperatures trending warmer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High temperatures remain below average on Tuesday, but we are tracking above-average air by the end of the work week.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Calm weather will stick around as we end Tuesday. We remain dry, but clouds will begin to increase ahead of our warm front. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s, so another chilly night is on the way.

Our stretch of mostly dry weather will continue on Wednesday. High temperatures top out close to average in the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly sunny sky. A stray shower can not be ruled out as a warm front moves across the region, but the overall chance will be low.

We remain dry and partly to mostly cloudy into Wednesday night. Overnight lows will not be as chilly as recent nights. We bottom out in the lower-50s.

End Of The Work Week

Thursday is looking dry and mild. Our warm front will move to our north, so mild and muggy air will begin to filter into the region. As a result, high temperatures top out in the upper-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the mid-50s as we remain dry into Thursday night.

Temperatures stay above average on Friday under a partly sunny sky. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s. Most of Friday is looking dry, but we are tracking our next rainmaker by late Friday and Saturday. Lows only fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Weekend Forecast

The forecast is looking cool and soggy at times for the upcoming weekend.

A cold front looks to sweep across the region on Saturday, so scattered showers will be possible. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Because of the clouds and showers, the forecast is not looking great for partial solar eclipse viewing by Saturday afternoon, but we will keep an eye on it and keep you posted. Low temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s by Sunday morning.

Spotty showers look to linger into Sunday. It will not rain all day, but you may need the rain gear at times. We stay partly sunny and cool. Highs look to stay in the mid-and-lower-50s, while lows dip into the mid-40s.

