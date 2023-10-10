Richmond man arrested in London for DUI

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Dispatch Center received a complaint about a man near Southwind Street.

When officers arrived, they found Jonathan Messer, 39, of Richmond, in the drivers’ side of running car.

When officers approached Messer, they said that his eyes were blood shot and glossy.

They also said that he had bruxism and struggled to maintain normal body control.

During the investigation, it was determined that Messer was under the influence of narcotics.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

