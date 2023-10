Pike County woman indicted for murder

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County Grand Jury indicted an Elkhorn City woman for murder following a deadly crash that happened on July 16.

The indictment obtained by WYMT states, Dusty Ratliff, 45, drove a vehicle in a manner that created the risk of death.

James Kelly died as a result of the crash.

Ratliff’s arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. on November 9.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.