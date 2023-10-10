Pike County blood drive shines light on childhood cancer

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Millard School hosted a blood drive in its library Monday, shining light on childhood cancer.

Several students at the school have been impacted in recent years with illnesses that require blood transfusions and multiple surgeries. A couple of those students, Kooper Coleman and Declan McCoy, were honored Monday during a Kentucky Blood Center blood drive.

“Declan’s family is one that was inspired and actually reached out to the blood center to do this blood drive, because they are about giving back,” said Millard School Principal Misty Riddle. “Until you experience that in your family, I don’t think you realize how important it is to do things like this. Giving blood is a simple thing we can do, compared to the pain and the agony and the turmoil that these families are going through.”

Declan died in June after a battle with childhood cancer, so his mother Mashala McCoy has been searching for ways to raise awareness for kids in his situation, while bringing in needed resources for the kids who need every drop. She worked with the blood center to set up the event, using Declan’s legacy as part of its fuel.

Kooper, also known as Super Kooper, has been on a roller coaster journey with his cancer battle. The fellow Mustang was also honored during the event. Since officials said 25 percent of blood donations are used by cancer patients, the families know all too well the need for more.

Those involved said it is important to put a face on the cause, showing people in the community the need is not imaginary and the kids impacted are in the classrooms with their students.

“They were in class with them every day. You know, that’s their friends. That’s their kids they were playing with on the playground,” said Feds Creek Principal Eric Bartley.

The blood drive brought in around 25 donors, and each donation has the ability to save up to three lives. However, organizers said you can still give in solidarity with the students by stopping at another drive or blood center any time.

“It took me about 30 minutes today. That’s not much for a life,” said Riddle. “When you when you talk about the cost of a life, that’s not much.”

