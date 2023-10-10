Man arrested after deputies receive call of someone acting inappropriate at a church

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested at a church north of London after deputies received a call of a man acting inappropriate at a nearby church.

When deputies arrived, they found Ted Rodgers, 48, of Frankfort, and smelled a strong scent of alcohol.

Deputies said Rodgers admitted to drinking beer and liquor earlier in the day.

Rodgers was arrested and charged with two warrants, including one for felony flagrant non-support from Franklin County.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

