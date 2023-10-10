LSC announces plans for soccer stadium in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big announcement was made Tuesday in Lexington.

Lexington Sporting Club announced plans for its new stadium which will be located off Athens Boonesboro Road, near Interstate 75, at the same location as the club’s youth fields.

The stadium is already under construction. It will initially have a capacity of 5,000 with the potential to expand to a maximum of 11,000. The seven training fields and the stadium will represent an investment of up to $82 million, providing a unique venue where youth and professionals will train on a daily basis.

The announcement comes on the heels of the news that Lexington SC will compete in the USL Super League, a new Division I professional women’s soccer league in the United States.

Several officials, including Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton, attended Tuesday’s announcement event:

Founded in 2021, Lexington Sporting Club’s men’s team will finish its inaugural USL League One regular season on October 14.

Georgetown College’s Toyota Stadium served as the temporary home for the club as officials strived to secure a location to build a new stadium.

The stadium is expected to be completed in time for LSC’s debut in USL Super League in 2024.

