London man resists arrest and receives a host of charges

JOEY COLEMAN
JOEY COLEMAN(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man showed up at a home drunk, waving a weapon in the air and demanded to see a person inside.

When the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they found Joey Coleman, 29, of London.

Deputies said he initially listened to their commands and put the weapon down but proceeded to resist arrest.

Coleman was charged with wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other criminal charges.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

