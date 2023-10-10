Laurel County man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges

CARL MEADE
CARL MEADE(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on multiple sexual abuse charges.

Carl E. Meade, 78, of London, was taken into custody near KY-1006.

He was charged with a Laurel County Indictment Warrant and eight counts of sexual abuse.

The charges came from a case investigated by the sheriff’s office in 2020.

Meade was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

