Issues and Answers: Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Silas House.

House is an Eastern Kentucky native and the New York Times best-selling author of seven novels, including his most recent called ‘Lark Ascending’.

In 2022, he was the recipient of the Duggins Prize. The award is the largest for an LGBTQ writer in the nation.

House was also named Appalachian of the Year in a nationwide poll.

Besides being named Kentucky Poet Laureate, House has also worked with several well-known musicians.

He also teaches at Berea College.

You can watch the full episode above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.