‘He is superintending things there’: Alan Dodson makes it out of Israel

AMMAN, Jordan (WYMT) - On Tuesday morning, pastor Alan Dodson made it out of Israel via the North Jordanian Border Control.

Then, he made it to Amman, Jordan, where he was scheduled to fly out just after 2 p.m. into Cairo, Egypt.

During his stop in Amman, Dodson told WYMT he expected to make it to JFK Airport in New York by 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

During the interview, Dodson explained what the last few days have been like for him in the war-torn country.

“Friday evening, I was in meetings in Ashkelon which was ground zero for the attack. I was there after dark and literally on the beach in Ashkelon and then before dawn everything broke out. So, just being that close to what happened I can’t describe how eerie that really feels,” he said.

After being in Ashkelon on Friday, Dodson added he spent the rest of his time in the interior of the country.

“You know just throughout the country there is an ominous feel,” he explained. “You know there is constant Israeli aircraft presence monitoring from above.”

Through all of the uncertainty, he said he felt the Lord with him through it all.

“It’s the land of His chosen people and you have that knowledge that He is superintending things there. Looking over things, so a lot of confidence in that of course,” Dodson explained.

As he continues his journey home, he said he can not thank the people of Kentucky enough for their endless love and support. Not just now, but over the last several months as his family dealt with the loss of their son, Andrew.

“You know the State of Kentucky, our whole Commonwealth has been close to our family for other reasons for six months now. I’m overwhelmed just by all the thoughts, the prayers, the well wishes. I’ve had people to reach out to me and offer just unbelievable things to help me get home. So, just thank you to my fellow Kentuckians,” he said.

Original 10/09: A Southern Kentucky pastor is trying to get out of Israel as conflict continues in that country.

Alan Dodson lives in Somerset, but he travels to Israel with a company that offers Holy land tours.

Dodson said he is in a safe place between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and has been keeping family and friends updated on social media.

You can find his Sunday update below:

Dodson told WYMT a flight scheduled for Monday morning was canceled and he will try again on Tuesday.

He said two other Kentuckians were with him, but they were able to get a flight out.

Dodson wanted to stress he is fine and does not feel threatened.

