Federal administrator meets with EKY leaders to discuss flood recovery

Andy Berke speaks to Breathitt County leaders.
Andy Berke speaks to Breathitt County leaders.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andy Berke toured Eastern Kentucky to view flood damage and discuss recovery plans.

On Tuesday morning, the administrator stopped in Breathitt and Knott counties to talk to community leaders and non-profit directors about rebuilding.

“We want a way to make sure that we’re abiding by what the locals think,” said Berke.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Many of the conversations included housing plans.

The administrator met with leaders at the Knott County Sportsplex, which is near locations where the Higher Ground and Housing Can’t Wait initiatives are in the works.

Housing Development Alliance Executive Director Scott McReynolds said federal funding is imperative to rebuilding.

“It is millions of dollars that it costs to build a road, run water and sewer, and those are just resources that we don’t have locally,” said McReynolds.

Berke also toured other counties and will be featured on Issues & Answers next Monday at 7 p.m. on WYMT.

While no funding was announced, community leaders and Berke both explained that progress has been made in terms of understanding where recovery stands.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
However, during the arrest, officials said they found a small bag of suspected meth and “a...
Southern Ky. woman facing drug charges
War in Israel
‘He is superintending things there’: Alan Dodson makes it out of Israel
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Officers said when they searched the vehicle during the traffic stop, they reportedly found...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

talkback
WYMT Washington Correspondent discusses war in Israel and Speaker of the House search
War in Israel
‘He is superintending things there’: Alan Dodson makes it out of Israel
New research has placed Kentucky as seventh in the nation for most dangerous weather for drivers.
Kentucky ranks among states with the worst driving weather
Kentucky Children’s Richmond Road has been in the works for over three years. The 25,000...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital cuts ribbon on new outpatient facility