‘Deadly and merciless’ | Appalachian Bear Rescue bears facing deadly disease

Curators have determined that there is some sort of illness traveling between the bears, and have called in University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine doctors to look into it further.
‘Deadly and merciless’ | Appalachian Bear Rescue bears facing deadly disease
‘Deadly and merciless’ | Appalachian Bear Rescue bears facing deadly disease(ABR)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second bear in three days has died at Appalachian Bear Rescue, officials with the group announced Tuesday.

Previous Coverage: Flapjack Bear passes away at Appalachian Bear Rescue

Burrito Bear passed away Monday night, ABR said. Curators have determined that there is some sort of illness traveling between the bears, and have called in University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine doctors to look into it further.

Other bears at ABR had tested positive earlier in the week for severe pneumonia, officials said, which had spread from Flapjack, who died Friday.

October 10, 2023-More sad news🐻💔 Dear friends, we have more sad news. We’re sorry to inform you that Burrito Bear...

Posted by Appalachian Bear Rescue on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Additionally, Tamale, Burrito’s brother, is also sick, ABR said.

“Whatever has infected our little bears is deadly and merciless,” ABR said. “We hope to find out what it is so we can fight back.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
However, during the arrest, officials said they found a small bag of suspected meth and “a...
Southern Ky. woman facing drug charges
War in Israel
‘He is superintending things there’: Alan Dodson makes it out of Israel
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Officers said when they searched the vehicle during the traffic stop, they reportedly found...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

The movement celebrated its second mission meeting Tuesday.
Together for the Mountains Summit wraps second year in Pikeville
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Sydni Hope Thornsbury
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say
Ted Rodgers
Man arrested after deputies receive call of someone acting inappropriate at a church
CARL MEADE
Laurel County man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges