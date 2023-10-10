Author reasons ‘equity’ is answer to end UAW strikes against ‘Big Three’ automakers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – After nearly a month on strike, members of the United Auto Workers union are still without agreements to meet their demands.

The labor union is on strike against North America’s so-called “Big Three” automakers: General Motors, Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) and Ford Motor Company. Some of the first workers walked out of manufacturing plants in mid-September and several other UAW members have followed behind.

Thomas Fellows, a Houston-based author and workforce commentator, recently compiled an analysis of the recent UAW strike and shared his thoughts about what strategies could solve the labor issues.

“Even Adam Smith, the father of capitalism, would’ve been in favor of unions because he foresaw companies trying to depress wages to increase profits,” Fellows said. “People are struggling. They’re living paycheck to paycheck while somebody like Marry Barra, the CEO of GM, is making $29 million a year.”

Barra is the highest-paid CEO among the “Big Three” auto manufacturers and has defended the company’s position in not meeting all of the UAW’s demands. Those demands initially included increased pay, a shortened work week and other concessions previously afforded to automakers’ employees. The manufacturers are negotiating deals but none have been wholly accepted yet.

The automotive manufacturing industry contributes to 3% of the United States’ gross domestic product, according to information from the American Automotive Policy Council. Nationwide, there are more than 800,000 people employed in the automotive sector.

“It’s tough work. It’s not an easy job working in the auto industry,” Fellows said. “And although I am a capitalist, at the same point, we’ve got to protect these workers who are working their tails off just to support themselves and their families.”

Fellows’ analysis found the average director on S&P 500 boards is paid $325,000, which is about five times more than the average worker, he said. Fellows said the pay of these board of directors members should not exceed the median worker’s salary.

Among the possible solutions Fellows details in the analysis are practices linked to equity. He said companies should implement practices promoting profit and gain sharing. among others.

“Half-truths have no place in an industry as important as the auto industry,” the analysis said. “Issues must be debated and discussed with alacrity, and once that happens, we will not only have clarity, but equity.”

For more information about Fellows, visit his website here. He is a graduate of Samford University in Homewood, AL.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.