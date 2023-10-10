Ale 8 to discontinue refillable longneck bottles

Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the end of an era for one product that’s uniquely Kentucky.

Ale 8 will soon retire their iconic refillable longneck glass bottles. The Winchester, Ky. company has been selling Ale 8 in refillable, longneck bottles for more than a century now.

Customers could return bottles to stores and get 30 cents per bottle. The bottles went back to the factory where they were washed twice and then refilled.

Ale 8 announced today the equipment to wash and refill the bottles is no longer supported in the United States.

That means the bottle deposit and payout program will officially end on Dec. 31.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
However, during the arrest, officials said they found a small bag of suspected meth and “a...
Southern Ky. woman facing drug charges
War in Israel
‘He is superintending things there’: Alan Dodson makes it out of Israel
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Officers said when they searched the vehicle during the traffic stop, they reportedly found...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

More than a year after nearly all abortions were banned in Kentucky statistics show how they...
Records show steep drop in abortions performed in Kentucky in 2022
This morning in Frankfort, the class of 30 walked across the stage to receive their certificates.
Kentucky State Police graduates its largest class of dispatchers
Idle assembly plants are hurting supplying factories
Vehicle suppliers warn more layoffs loom as UAW strike continues
As race-goers bet on their favorite horses, equine specialists here at Keeneland are betting on...
Keeneland introduces new technology to keep horses safe on opening day