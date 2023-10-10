96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Madison County are investigating an attempted murder between a husband and wife.

Officials said the suspect is Seymour Taffler, 96, and the reported victim is the suspect’s wife, Elaine Taffler.

Elaine is reportedly 90 years old and suffers from dementia.

Late Friday night, Berea police said they responded to a home on Diana Drive for a possible domestic violence situation.

When officials got to the home, they reportedly found Seymour and Elaine Taffler’s daughter. She reportedly told police her father just “snapped on her mother.”

The daughter explained she was not completely sure what happened, but she found her father, Seymour, standing over her mother, Elaine, in an attempt to smother her.

Two caregivers staying at the home also reportedly told police Seymour was trying to smother his wife for 15 to 20 minutes.

Police said Seymour told them he did try to smother his wife because both of them did not have long to live. He said Elaine told him several times she was ready to die. He also said he was going to take his own life but had no plan to kill himself.

He was arrested early Saturday morning and taken to the Madison County Detention Center, where he posted bond and was released Tuesday morning.

Police said they were told Elaine had dementia, and it was getting progressively worse. Neighbors said they believe Seymour believed he was simply trying to end her suffering.

Elaine Taffler was taken to a hospital, but her condition is not currently known.

