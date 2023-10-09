Wayne Co. man arrested after undercover transaction

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that one man was arrested after an undercover drug transaction in September.

Officers made the announcement in a Facebook post, which can be seen below.

Police said Jared Gregory, of Monticello, reportedly gave an undercover agent 2.63 grams of methamphetamine during the transaction on September 4. Officers said they arrested and charged Gregory with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Gregory was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Wayne County deputies said they also served Anthony Dykes, of Monticello, with a Madison County Circuit Court Criminal Summons for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dykes was reportedly given a court date to appear.

