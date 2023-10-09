Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Officers said when they searched the vehicle during the traffic stop, they reportedly found suspected methamphetamine and other narcotic pills.(MGN)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were arrested after police said K9 officer Jazz alerted to a vehicle during a traffic stop on US 25 on Sunday.

Officials with the Corbin Police Department said Jeffrey McDaniel, 54, of London, Rikki Neeley, 32, of London, and Ashley Cole, 39, of Corbin, were in the vehicle during the stop.

Officers said when they searched the vehicle during the traffic stop, they reportedly found suspected methamphetamine and other narcotic pills.

Police said all three people were arrested.

McDaniel was charged with no tail lamps, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, promoting contraband, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Neeley and Cole were both charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

McDaniel, Neeley and Cole were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

