Top 5 plays from week 8 of high school football

By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the top five plays from week eight of high school football across the mountains.

5. Shelby Valley’s Jordan Tackett scoop and score

Pike Central’s Jamere Knuckles was hemmed up by the Wildcats’ defense. As he’s taken to the ground, he lost the ball and Jordan Tackett picked it up and brought it into the endzone.

4. Knox Central’s trick play touchdown

Knox Central got a little tricky with a play that began with a handoff to Steve Partin who found Landen Daughtry for the Panther touchdown.

3. Harlan County’s trick play touchdown

Ethan Rhymer darted a beautiful ball over to Luke Kelly in stride, well inside paydirt.

2. Shelby Valley’s Clark Craft pick six

Another Wildcat defensive touchdown makes the list after Clark Craft intercepted a pass by Knuckles and returned it for a touchdown.

1. Williamsburg’s wild snap turned touchdown

Quarterback Nate Goodin lost the ball behind him after a high snap, quickly picked it up, and casually hit Gary Tye near the sideline, who went in for a touchdown.

