Spotty showers accompany fall feel

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Oh, hello there! Long time no see! Fearless leader Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson is enjoying some much needed R&R this week, so you’ll be seeing this smiling face accompanying your morning forecast.

Speaking of that, we’re looking cool and cloudy to get this week started throughout the mountains, but I don’t think we’ll keep the fall weather around the whole time.

Today through Tomorrow

Many are waking up this morning, checking the WYMT First Alert Weather App and noticing a few showers. That’s thanks to a weak disturbance pushing through the region through the early hours of today, we may see a few showers hang with us through noontime or so, but otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with those fall-like temperatures hanging on in the lower to middle 60s.

Heading through tonight, we’ll continue to watch clouds drift through the region, but no rain expected as we head into the overnight. Autumn’s chill kicks back in as we head through the overnight hours, with lows dipping into the lower 40s…and perhaps upper 30s in our sheltered valleys.

Quite a nice fall day is also on the way for our Tuesday, with high pressure in place, we’ll see plenty of sunshine as highs make a run for closer-to-normal readings in the middle to upper 60s. Cooling off overnight down into the upper 30s and lower 40s, so be on the lookout for some patchy frost!

Midweek and Beyond

Brief but big time pattern change on the way as we work toward midweek thanks to a storm system gathering steam to our west. For us, on Wednesday, high pressure will start to work to the east, allowing more moisture and warm air to work in. However, I think we’re dry on Wednesday, just with a few more clouds. Highs are back into the lower to middle 70s, with middle 40s under clear skies overnight.

Clouds continue to increase into the day on Thursday as our front draws closer to the region. We’ll also see those temperatures look positively spring-like as highs once again get up into the middle to upper 70s. Showers really start to work in late Thursday night and into Friday with lows in the lower 50s.

That trend continues as we finish the work week and head into the weekend, with scattered showers possible at any time as we work through Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will not rain the whole time, but it could rain at any time as this system’s cold front works through the region. We’re also back to that cool fall wind and highs in the middle and upper 50s as we head through next week. Still some fine-tuning to go, but not looking like the best weekend for outdoor plans.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.