Southern Ky. woman facing drug charges

However, during the arrest, officials said they found a small bag of suspected meth and “a...
However, during the arrest, officials said they found a small bag of suspected meth and “a large number” of counterfeit pills.(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky woman is facing drug charges after she was arrested on Saturday.

Ashley Edwards, 36, was reportedly arrested on a Bell County warrant.

However, during the arrest, officials said they found a small bag of suspected meth and “a large number” of counterfeit pills.

Edwards was charged with drug possession and trafficking.

She was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The project started after local swim clubs were looking for places to swim during the winter...
Corbin City Pool Dome open to public
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
The Corbin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 am on Sunday after a 911 call came about a...
Applebee’s in Corbin closed after a kitchen fire
Fire causes building to collapse in Williamson, WVa.
Building collapses following fire, two people injured

Latest News

arrest
Knox Co. man arrested on child pornography charges
voter registration
Laurel Co. prepping for upcoming Election Day
Jeff Norman of JLN properties said construction has gone a lot better than he expected and is...
The Goal Line Bar and Grill nearing completion
MAKE A SMILE ORGANIZATION PIC
Lost Creek community gifted restored park by national non-profit organization
According to the NHTSA report, Kentucky had just over 730 fatal collisions in 2021. Of those,...
Report shows Kentucky has third lowest rate of speed-related fatal collisions in nation