Southern Ky. woman facing drug charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky woman is facing drug charges after she was arrested on Saturday.

Ashley Edwards, 36, was reportedly arrested on a Bell County warrant.

However, during the arrest, officials said they found a small bag of suspected meth and “a large number” of counterfeit pills.

Edwards was charged with drug possession and trafficking.

She was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

