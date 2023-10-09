Somerset man trying to get out of Israel

NEVE ILAN, Israel (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky pastor is trying to get out of Israel as conflict continues in that country.

Alan Dodson lives in Somerset, but he travels to Israel with a company that offers Holy land tours.

Dodson said he is in a safe place between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and has been keeping family and friends updated on social media.

You can find his Sunday update below:

Dodson told WYMT a flight scheduled for Monday morning was canceled and he will try again on Tuesday.

He said two other Kentuckians were with him, but they were able to get a flight out.

Dodson wanted to stress he is fine and does not feel threatened.

