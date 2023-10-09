Reported assault with whiskey bottle leads to arrest

By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested one man after they said he reportedly threw a whiskey bottle through a car window and hit a 16-year-old in the head and shoulder.

Officials with the Monticello Police Department announced the arrest in a Facebook post, which can be seen below.

Officers said Randall Hall, 31, was arrested at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened near North 1st Street.

Police said Hall was charged with assault, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

Hall was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Also announced in the Facebook post were two other arrests.

Officers said Ronnie Weddle, 64, was charged with a violation of bond conditions after he reportedly left a rehabilitation facility on Friday.

Bryson Davis, 25, was charged with theft by unlawful taking on Saturday after police said he reportedly tried to hide $219.31 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying.

Both Weddle and Davis were also taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

