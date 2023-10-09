Lost Creek community gifted restored park by national non-profit organization

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last 15 years, the non-profit Make a Smile has been making kids smile across the country.

The group of corrections personnel gather together to make a difference in hurting communities.

“We’re not building houses. We’re building safe and friendly places for people and their families to go and that’s what we’re doing here in Lost Creek. So, for the next four or five days we’re building a playground, a ball diamond, restoring a building, putting all these fences up. We’re doing a lot of work. All volunteers,” said President of Make a Smile Mel Williams.

Volunteers from multiple states traveled to Lost Creek to spend a week. The goal is to restore the park on Riverside Christian School property for kids and families from across the area to enjoy.

Shane Neace, an administrator at the school, said it is used for a variety of things.

“It’s always been used as a community park over the years. Families come they have family reunions; they bring their children on the weekends. Little leagues practice baseball, little league softball,” he said.

Riverside School counselor Lisa Bedtelyon said it is emotional and they feel blessed to be supported by Make a Smile so they can continue serving their community.

“Seeing the playground is kind of sad, seeing it go down, but just the amount of hope. Our goal is to serve the community. So, having the structures and having a safe environment has been key since the flood. So, just being able to be the hands and feet of Jesus and to serve. Just being able to open our doors. That’s what we want,” she said.

The project is estimated to cost roughly $100,000.

It is expected to be completed by Friday.

