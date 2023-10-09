London man reportedly resists arrest

Officers with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect initially complied with...
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested after police said he reportedly showed up intoxicated at a home, waved a weapon in the air and then demanded to see a person inside the home on Oct. 2.

Joey Coleman, 29, of London, was charged with wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other criminal charges.

Officers with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said Coleman initially complied with deputies commands to put down the weapon, but he reportedly resisted when officers tried to take him into custody.

Coleman was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

