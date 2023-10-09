London man reportedly resists arrest

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested after police said he reportedly showed up intoxicated at a home, waved a weapon in the air and then demanded to see a person inside the home on Oct. 2.

Joey Coleman, 29, of London, was charged with wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other criminal charges.

Officers with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said Coleman initially complied with deputies commands to put down the weapon, but he reportedly resisted when officers tried to take him into custody.

Coleman was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

