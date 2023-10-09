Lexington native trying to get out of Israel amid war

The U.S. State Department says it’s unclear how many Americans are stuck in Israel after attacks by the Hamas militant group.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Among them is Lexington-born Vincent Sanford.

Vincent Sanford was born and raised in Lexington. He played basketball at Lexington Catholic. After college, he moved overseas to play professionally. He just signed a new contract and moved to Israel last month.

“The past two days have been, you know, a lot of unknown and just thinking about what could possibly happen next,” Vincent said.

He’s been staying in northern Israel, about 15 minutes from Lebanon.

“I had a moment last night when I checked my Twitter feed, and I saw that the border where we’re close to they were firing rockets and that they were targeting their airport as well here,” Vincent said.

Until Monday morning, Vincent didn’t know when he’d be able to safely get to the airport and make it out of Israel, but his team was able to get a flight to Athens. Bringing a sense of relief to Vincent’s family back here in Lexington.

His sister, Natalia, says their family has been praying as they watch the attacks on TV. She says Vincent’s team was scheduled to play their first game on Sunday the arena they were supposed to play in was bombed the same day.

“What if they had waited until Sunday to do this, and he and all his teammates would have been gone,” Nataliah said.

But now, Nataliah is just grateful Vincent will soon be home in France, where his wife and children have been waiting for him.

“He has two small children, one and three, so I think he was just trying to stay calm for them and think about getting back to his wife and kids and, you know, just very thankful that they weren’t in the mix of that.”

American Airlines, United, and Delta Airlines have suspended service to Israel.

The State Department has advised Americans to proceed with increased caution when traveling to Israel or the West Bank.

Some international airlines are operating on a delayed schedule.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

