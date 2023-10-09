Laurel Co. prepping for upcoming Election Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - County clerks across Kentucky are preparing for Election Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, is the last day to register to vote.

“Right now, you can still register to vote until tomorrow at 4 p.m. It ends tomorrow at 4 p.m.,” Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown explained.

On November 7, Kentuckians will vote for a governor and constitutional officers. Some local counties also have different races.

In Laurel County, officials are preparing for a possible voter turnout between 34 and 40 percent.

Traditionally, the Presidential race draws the largest voter turnout of any election cycle.

Brown said election machines are being prepped and checked over before the election.

“They have to check all the codes, all the serial numbers of the machines. They seal the numbers, every machine has a seal,” Brown added.

Laurel County will have voting centers on Election Day. This means there will be multiple voting locations instead of precincts.

Early voting is scheduled to take place on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day. In Laurel County, the location will be in the courthouse annex.

In addition to the state races, there will also be a local school board race in Laurel County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.