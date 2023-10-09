Laurel Co. prepping for upcoming Election Day

voter registration
voter registration(Lauren McCally)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - County clerks across Kentucky are preparing for Election Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, is the last day to register to vote.

“Right now, you can still register to vote until tomorrow at 4 p.m. It ends tomorrow at 4 p.m.,” Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown explained.

On November 7, Kentuckians will vote for a governor and constitutional officers. Some local counties also have different races.

In Laurel County, officials are preparing for a possible voter turnout between 34 and 40 percent.

Traditionally, the Presidential race draws the largest voter turnout of any election cycle.

Brown said election machines are being prepped and checked over before the election.

“They have to check all the codes, all the serial numbers of the machines. They seal the numbers, every machine has a seal,” Brown added.

Laurel County will have voting centers on Election Day. This means there will be multiple voting locations instead of precincts.

Early voting is scheduled to take place on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day. In Laurel County, the location will be in the courthouse annex.

In addition to the state races, there will also be a local school board race in Laurel County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The project started after local swim clubs were looking for places to swim during the winter...
Corbin City Pool Dome open to public
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
The Corbin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 am on Sunday after a 911 call came about a...
Applebee’s in Corbin closed after a kitchen fire
Fire causes building to collapse in Williamson, WVa.
Building collapses following fire, two people injured

Latest News

However, during the arrest, officials said they found a small bag of suspected meth and “a...
Southern Ky. woman facing drug charges
arrest
Knox Co. man arrested on child pornography charges
Jeff Norman of JLN properties said construction has gone a lot better than he expected and is...
The Goal Line Bar and Grill nearing completion
MAKE A SMILE ORGANIZATION PIC
Lost Creek community gifted restored park by national non-profit organization