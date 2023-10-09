Knox Co. man arrested on child pornography charges
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man was arrested on Friday for charges based in Georgia.
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Ricky Gray was wanted in Augusta, Georgia on six counts of child pornography.
Gray was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Officials said Gray is waiting on extradition back to Georgia.
