Indiana man reportedly ‘slumped over the wheel’ arrested in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the London Police Department reportedly arrested an Indiana man they said, “was slumped over the wheel.”

Van Kerry Vinson, 62, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with driving under the influence on Saturday.

Officers said they received a complaint in reference to a possibly intoxicated driver waiting to pull onto KY-192.

When police arrived, they said Vinson had crossed KY-192 and was pulled over onto the shoulder. Officers said they conducted a welfare check on the driver, but they reportedly smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Police said Vinson reportedly had an extremely slurred speech, droopy eyes and was lethargic.

Vinson was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

