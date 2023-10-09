Homeless advocates gearing up for winter months

Leaders said 10 months after the non-profit was founded, organizers have opened an office and partnered with a church to house approximately 10 homeless folks a night.(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Homelessness is a growing concern for some leaders in Somerset.

Jessica Luster said she saw a desperate need to help folks stuggling in the city.

“They’re all up and down the woods on KY-27 and I saw that it didn’t seem like we had sufficient housing resources for our neighbors and in desperate need and the need is growing,” she said.

That is why she founded ‘Help the Homeless,’ a non-profit that helps homeless people in the area receive resources.

She said 10 months after the non-profit was founded, organizers have opened an office and partnered with a church to house approximately 10 homeless folks a night.

“Which works as a transitional housing center for our unhoused neighbors in need and they’re able to work and use our showers here in the day and sleep there at night and kind of progress on with their dreams. We’ve already housed a couple of people, she explained.

Luster said she would love to see city and county officials, as well as the community to work with them or direct them to funding to increase their supplies.

“If the city or the county to be a part of this, even if they could help us with some small funding of some things, that would be wonderful,” she added. ”We see success here and I would love for the community to get involved and see those successes and see the change that’s being made.”

For more information on how to help you can join their Facebook group here or call them at (606) 875-3893.

