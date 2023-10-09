The Goal Line Bar and Grill nearing completion

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Goal Line Bar and Grill is just a few weeks from opening its doors to the public.

Jeff Norman of JLN properties said construction has gone a lot better than he expected and is hopeful to begin welcoming people in soon.

“Now I can say we’re probably in that two to four week range before we start our soft openings which we’re gonna do two weeks of those,” Norman said. “Official opening, it would be nice right before thanksgiving, right after, right in that neighborhood. That’s what we’re pushing for.”

The bar will have a full menu including many cuts of steak and chicken.

“We didn’t want to just go with the bar food,” he said. “We wanted another good place to come eat. We’ve got some really good places to eat in Hazard, and it’s nice to have another option.”

The bar will also have shuffle board for people to enjoy, an idea Norman had after a Kentucky basketball game.

“Me and my son went to a UK/Kansas game at Rupp and they had a bar underneath there that had a shuffle board table and I loved it,” he said. “I’ve been wanting one ever since. So, we open a bar and restaurant and we’re putting a shuffle board table in it.”

Norman said the bar has cost more than $50,000 but is confident they will stay below their $80,000 budget.

“There is a lot of stuff that we have bought and paid for,” he said. “To this point we haven’t borrowed any money so that’s a good thing.”

As for the rental units above and behind the bar, Norman has an architect currently working on prints and is waiting to submit them to the state.

“We want to do that as soon as possible, but that’s not something you force,” he said. “That’s people’s safety and people’s lives you’re dealing with. You want everything right.”

While Norman is hoping to have the rental units ready in three to six months, there is currently no set time as it is currently in the architect’s and the state’s control.

For more information on the new sports bar and rental units, click here.

