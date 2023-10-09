Gloomy start to the work week, trending drier for midweek

WYMT First Alert Weather
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a gloomy, soggy and chilly start to the work week, but we are tracking some drier, milder air for the middle of the week.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Drier air looks to move back into the region through tonight. We stay partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

A nice day is on tap on Tuesday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. High temperatures will be below average, but we stay comfortable. Temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-60s.

Into Tuesday night, cool and calm weather will stick around. We stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Lows bottom out in the lower-40s.

Trending Warmer For Midweek

Temperatures look to top out above average by the middle and end of the work week as we are tracking our next weather system.

We stay mostly dry on Wednesday, but clouds will continue to increase as a warm front passes. A stray shower can not be completely ruled out on Wednesday as the warm front moves across the region, but most will be dry. Highs top out in the lower-70s, and lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

Thursday is looking dry and mild as warmer air continues to filter into the area. Highs reach the upper-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

We are tracking our next weather system by late Friday and into the weekend.

Most of Friday looks dry and warm. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. However, into Friday night, we are tracking an increase in moisture and rain chances. Lows dip into the upper-50s.

Saturday is looking soggy at times as a cold front sweeps across the region. Scattered showers are likely under a partly sunny sky. Highs top out in the upper-60s. For now, the forecast is not looking good for partial eclipse viewing in our region. Lows fall into the lower-50s.

Cooler air looks to settle into the region for the second half of the weekend. Spotty showers are possible on Sunday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures only top out in the lower-50s, while lows dip into the mid-40s.

