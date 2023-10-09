Communities share reactions to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are different opinions across the world on a conflict that spans for decades.

The Hamas attack on Saturday, one Lexington Rabbi says, was unprecedented, but she was lucky to be surrounded by her congregation when she heard the news.

“We were actually in services when we started to hear the news of what was unfolding in Israel, which unfolded us with a very beautiful but also challenging and unique opportunity about how we were reacting or talking about it in the community.” Rabbi Shani Abramowitz, Lexington Rabbi, said.

Rabbi Abramowitz says it’s important for everyone to remember that there is not one Jewish opinion or approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

For some of those in the Palestinian community, they say this is a revolutionary struggle.

“I grew up to the story of my grandparents’ home being demolished in 1948, they were forced to take refuge in St. George’s convent in Jerusalem, where they raised 6 children in a one-bedroom apartment.” Fouad Salah, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement, said.

As the conflict unfolds half a world away, they’re watching from their screens, calling their loved ones, and hoping for peace.

Some community leaders say it’s important to be mindful of the diversity of opinions and beliefs in the community.

