Building collapses following fire, two people injured

WILLIAMSON, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Williamson Fire Department (WFD) confirmed a building collapsed Sunday morning following a fire earlier this week.

The fire department responded to the scene around 5:15 a.m. after another fire reportedly flared up.

During the call, officials said the front of the building collapsed and injured two firemen.

Officials warned drivers to avoid 68 W 4th Ave due to the cleanup.

The collapse also reportedly damaged some WFD equipment.

