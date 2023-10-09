Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of an independent investigation into his handling of classified documents, the White House said late Monday.

Spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement that the interview was voluntary and conducted at the White House on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The project started after local swim clubs were looking for places to swim during the winter...
Corbin City Pool Dome open to public
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
The Corbin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 am on Sunday after a 911 call came about a...
Applebee’s in Corbin closed after a kitchen fire
Fire causes building to collapse in Williamson, WVa.
Building collapses following fire, two people injured

Latest News

Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd speaks at the Iowa Faith &...
Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends long-shot GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki Haley
Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.
Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from North Carolina
Pastor Tim Shelton died after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a triathlon. (SOURCE:...
Pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon