Animal shelter and animal rescue workers discuss animal crisis in KY
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During warmer months, animal shelter workers said they receive an influx of surrendered puppies and kittens.

Now, those who work with animals said the Commonwealth is facing a crisis of more unwanted pets.

“Puppy and kitten season this year have been crazy. We’re still getting pregnant animals,” said Minnie Owsley, who manages the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Perry County. “Usually by the time the colder months come around, that slows down a little bit, but it doesn’t seem to be so far.”

Owsley the shelter is dealing with an on-going overpopulation issue.

“You can’t just keep piling them on top of each other. You have to make decisions. Decisions that nobody wants to make but ultimately we can take in so many,” she said.

Its a problem that also adds stress to rescue groups like Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington.

“Right now, Kentucky is in the middle of a crisis and so is a part of the United States when it comes to animals,” said Anita Spreitzer, Paws 4 the Cause’s vice president and general manager. “We’re seeing astronomical numbers that we’ve never seen before and its very sad, and we’re kind of a losing battle right now.”

Owsley said everyone can do their part to help.

This includes spaying and neutering your pets and even taking time to volunteer at your local shelter.

“We are always looking for fosters and volunteers. I know with some people they can’t have pets, but if you can walk a dog or something, that helps out,” Owsley said. “That relieves stress on the animals that are in the shelter.”

Owsley added that there are low-cost spay and neuter programs out there for pet owners to use. She said you can contact your local shelter to see what resources are available in your area.

