Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 8

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week 8 of high school football.

10. Whitley County Colonels

The Colonels make their season debut on the list after a monster road win over Perry Central, 56-32.

9. Somerset Briar Jumpers

The Briar Jumpers were off for their bye week.

8. Clay County Tigers

The Tigers dominated McCreary Central, 33-13, on the road.

7. Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Johnson Central defeated Rowan County, 43-8.

6. Belfry Pirates

The Pirates were off for their bye week.

5. Southwestern

The Warriors fell to the Franklin County Flyers by one point, 29-28.

4. Bell County Bobcats

The Bobcats defeated the Knox Central Panthers in Pineville, 52-28.

3. Rockcastle County Rockets

The Rockets were off for their bye week.

2. Pikeville Panthers

Dohn Community (OH) forfeited their game with Pikeville in week eight.

1. Corbin Redhounds

The Redhounds defeated the Letcher Central Cougars, 39-14, on the road.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The project started after local swim clubs were looking for places to swim during the winter...
Corbin City Pool Dome open to public
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
The Corbin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 am on Sunday after a 911 call came about a...
Applebee’s in Corbin closed after a kitchen fire
Fire causes building to collapse in Williamson, WVa.
Building collapses following fire, two people injured

Latest News

Mark Stoops addresses media during his weekly news conference.
Stoops and Cats try to shake off Georgia as Missouri comes to Lex
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA...
UK down in the AP Poll after week 6
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
Kentucky drops three spots in latest Coaches Poll
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, Oct. 7