Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 8
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week 8 of high school football.
10. Whitley County Colonels
The Colonels make their season debut on the list after a monster road win over Perry Central, 56-32.
9. Somerset Briar Jumpers
The Briar Jumpers were off for their bye week.
8. Clay County Tigers
The Tigers dominated McCreary Central, 33-13, on the road.
7. Johnson Central Golden Eagles
Johnson Central defeated Rowan County, 43-8.
6. Belfry Pirates
The Pirates were off for their bye week.
5. Southwestern
The Warriors fell to the Franklin County Flyers by one point, 29-28.
4. Bell County Bobcats
The Bobcats defeated the Knox Central Panthers in Pineville, 52-28.
3. Rockcastle County Rockets
The Rockets were off for their bye week.
2. Pikeville Panthers
Dohn Community (OH) forfeited their game with Pikeville in week eight.
1. Corbin Redhounds
The Redhounds defeated the Letcher Central Cougars, 39-14, on the road.
