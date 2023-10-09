Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 8

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week 8 of high school football.

10. Whitley County Colonels

The Colonels make their season debut on the list after a monster road win over Perry Central, 56-32.

9. Somerset Briar Jumpers

The Briar Jumpers were off for their bye week.

8. Clay County Tigers

The Tigers dominated McCreary Central, 33-13, on the road.

7. Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Johnson Central defeated Rowan County, 43-8.

6. Belfry Pirates

The Pirates were off for their bye week.

5. Southwestern

The Warriors fell to the Franklin County Flyers by one point, 29-28.

4. Bell County Bobcats

The Bobcats defeated the Knox Central Panthers in Pineville, 52-28.

3. Rockcastle County Rockets

The Rockets were off for their bye week.

2. Pikeville Panthers

Dohn Community (OH) forfeited their game with Pikeville in week eight.

1. Corbin Redhounds

The Redhounds defeated the Letcher Central Cougars, 39-14, on the road.

