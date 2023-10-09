‘Aggressive’ bobcat attacks 2 children, officials say

FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.
FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.(Shenandoah National Park Follow)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Officials in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, are warning community members to be on the lookout after a bobcat reportedly attacked two children.

According to the fire department, the bobcat was spotted in the area of Melton and Williams McCurley roads in Winterville, in the northeastern part of the state, around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“If you live in that area, we ask you to be mindful of your surroundings and to please keep a close eye on your children when they are outside,” Oglethorpe Fire Department said.

The conditions of the children are unknown at this time, but emergency responders described the bobcat as “aggressive.”

The Department of Natural Resources, Department of Public Health, Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office,and Oglethorpe County EMS are assisting.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The project started after local swim clubs were looking for places to swim during the winter...
Corbin City Pool Dome open to public
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
The Corbin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 am on Sunday after a 911 call came about a...
Applebee’s in Corbin closed after a kitchen fire
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Major airlines suspend flights to Israel after massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting
GRAPHIC WARNING: Israel has retaken control around Gaza after unprecedented attacks, Israeli...
GRAPHIC: War in Israel leaves hundreds dead
FILE - Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets...
Survivors recount terror at music festival in Israel where Hamas militants killed at least 260
Claudia Goldin speaks to a reporter on the phone in her home in Cambridge, Mass. after learning...
Nobel economics prize goes to professor for advancing understanding of women’s labor market outcomes