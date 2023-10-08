WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, Oct. 7

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday’s ARH Sports Overtime discussed 20 Kentucky’s road loss against 1 Georgia, local mountain football games, and highlights from around the SEC in week six of the college football season.

SEGMENT 1:

- UK vs Georgia

- Louisville Update

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

SEGMENT 2:

- Morehead State

- Union

- UVA-Wise

- University of the Cumberlands

- UPike

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

SEGMENT 3:

-LSU vs Missouri

- Alabama vs Texas A&M

- Texas vs Oklahoma

- Scores around the SEC

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Trooper injured in Pike Co. crash
.
Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Thomas’ third quarter hat trick gives Bobcats big win
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

Pineville (1-7) welcomed Middlesboro (6-2) to Samuels field for an inter-county week eight...
Yellowjackets sting the Mountain Lions in big win
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Thomas’ third quarter hat trick gives Bobcats big win
Estill Co. vs. Powell Co.
Estill County extends winning streak over rival Powell County
Pulaski County vs. North Laurel
North Laurel downs Pulaski County in week eight