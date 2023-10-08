WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, Oct. 7
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday’s ARH Sports Overtime discussed 20 Kentucky’s road loss against 1 Georgia, local mountain football games, and highlights from around the SEC in week six of the college football season.
SEGMENT 1:
- UK vs Georgia
- Louisville Update
SEGMENT 2:
- Morehead State
- Union
- UVA-Wise
- University of the Cumberlands
- UPike
SEGMENT 3:
-LSU vs Missouri
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
- Texas vs Oklahoma
- Scores around the SEC
