UK down in the AP Poll after week 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats travel back to Lexington with their first loss of the season and a lower ranking in the AP Top 25 poll after their brutal 51-13 loss to top-ranked Georgia on Saturday.

Last week, UK sat at No. 20 in the rankings but dropped to No. 24 after Week 6 of college football.

Against Georgia, Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary passed for two touchdowns, but that was not nearly enough compared to Georgia’s six trips into the end zone. The Cats’ first touchdown came from tight end Josh Kattus in the second quarter, the sophomore’s second career TD reception. Senior running back Ray Davis scored UK’s final TD of the game in the third quarter. Davis is now the only player in program history to record a touchdown in Kentucky’s first six games of the season.

The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats in nearly every aspect of the game; UGA had 608 total offensive yards compared to UK’s 183 yards, 34 first downs to UK’s 12 and the UGA defense picked up three sacks while UK recorded none.

Seven teams lost for the first time this season over the weekend, but Louisville football was not one of them. The Cardinals’ 33-20 win over then No. 10 Notre Dame jumps Louisville up to No. 14 and the Fighting Irish down to No. 21 this week.

Texas and Oklahoma passed each other on their respective way up and down the poll. The Sooners’ statement 34-30 win over the Longhorns raised OU up from No. 12 to No. 5 after week 6 and dropped Texas from No. 3 all the way to No. 9.

Kentucky’s upcoming opponent in Missouri fell completely out of the Top 25 after the Tigers’ 49-39 loss to the other Tiger team in LSU.

Here is the AP Top 25 poll:

1. Georgia (6-0)

2. Michigan (6-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Florida State (5-0)

5. Oklahoma (6-0)

6. Penn State (5-0)

7. Washington (5-0)

8. Oregon (5-0)

9. Texas (5-1)

10. USC (6-0)

11. Alabama (5-1)

12. North Carolina (5-0)

13. Ole Miss (5-1)

14. Louisville (6-0)

15. Oregon State (5-1)

16. Utah (4-1)

17. Duke (4-1)

18. UCLA (4-1)

19. Washington State (4-1)

19. Tennessee (4-1)

21. Notre Dame (5-2)

22. LSU (4-2)

23. Kansas (5-1)

24. Kentucky (5-1)

25. Miami (FL) (4-1)

