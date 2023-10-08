No. 20 Kentucky allows No. 1 Georgia to put up 50+ points.

ATHENS, Ga. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats kicked off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. in Athens.

The Bulldogs scored quickly on their first drive of the night with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Carson Beck to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

The Cats worked their way into Bulldog territory through multiple explosive Ray Davis runs.

The drive ended in a 3-and-out after Wildcat quarterback Devin Leary egregiously overthrew Tayvion Robinson who was wide-open.

Georgia followed up their first drive with another touchdown pass. After originally being ruled incomplete, Beck’s pass to Rara Thomas was overturned as in, putting the Bulldogs up two scores.

At the end of the first quarter, Georgia led 14-0.

The Bulldogs would start the scoring in the second quarter as Beck threw a 5-yard pass to sophomore tight end Oscar Delp to put UGA up by 20. The extra point was good, making the score 21-0 with 11:03 left in the half.

Kentucky’s first touchdown of the game came about halfway through the second quarter. Leary completed a 4-yard pass to sophomore TE Josh Kattus in the deep corner of Georgia’s end zone, putting UK on the board with seven.

During Georgia’s next possession, the Cats stopped the Bulldogs from hitting pay-dirt, but UGA was in field-goal range allowing them to still tack on points and extend their lead. Georgia’s freshman kicker Peyton Woodring’s 36-yard field goal was good to give UGA a 24-7 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the half.

The Bulldogs wouldn’t stay out of the endzone for long as senior running back Kendall Milton rushed up the middle for a 5-yard gain to hit paydirt.

UGA would tack on a few more right before halftime with a 42-yard field goal to extend their lead to 34-7 at halftime.

To start the second half, sophomore defensive back Maxwell Hairston shed a little hope for UK when he intercepted Beck’s pass. Hairston ran for 48-yards to the UGA 28-yard line. The possession would end with a 26-yard house-call run from senior running back Ray Davis, to close UGA’s lead to 34-13 after a failed 2-point conversion.

Davis’ third-quarter TD makes him the first UK player ever with a touchdown in each of the first six games of the season.

Georgia continued to dominate for the remainder of the game as Kentucky’s defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and inside linebacker Trevin Wallace left the game with apparent shoulder injuries, the ESPN broadcast reported.

The Bulldogs’ offense generated more than 600 total yards which helped UGA walk away with a startling 51-13 win over the Cats. This is the first time UK has given up 50 points in a game since their 63-3 loss to Alabama back in 2020.

Here is the post-game box score:

UK vs. UGA post-game box score (WYMT HPMOBILE3 | WYMT)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.