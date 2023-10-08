Kentucky drops three spots in latest Coaches Poll

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a brutal beat down in Athens, GA, the previously No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats dropped three spots in the latest Coaches Poll Top 25 to now sit at No. 23.

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary passed for two touchdowns, but that was not nearly enough compared to top-ranked Georgia’s six trips into the end zone, securing the Bulldogs their sixth win of the season with a 51-13 victory at home.

The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats in nearly every aspect of the game; UGA had 608 total offensive yards compared to UK’s 183 yards, 34 first downs to UK’s 12 and the UGA defense picked up three sacks while UK recorded none. Georgia’s QB Carson Beck helped his team to a 34-7 lead at halftime and ended the game with 389 passing yards and four TD throws. Leary finished with 128 passing yards.

Georgia has won the last 14 meetings against UK.

Kentucky was one of five previously undefeated teams that suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday. Across college football, seven ranked teams lost in week 6.

Louisville football makes a 10-spot jump from their previous No. 25 ranking to now sit at No. 15 after they defeated the former No. 11 Notre Dame Saturday night 33-20.

Oklahoma jumps up to No. 7 after they took down the previous No. 4 Texas Longhorns 34-30 who dropped down to No. 11 this week.

Here is the Coaches Poll Top 25:

1. Georgia (6-0)

2. Michigan (6-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Florida State (5-0)

5. Penn State (5-0)

6. Washington (5-0)

7. Oklahoma (6-0)

8. Oregon (5-0)

9. USC (6-0)

10. Alabama (5-1)

11. Texas (5-1)

12. North Carolina (5-0)

13. Ole Miss (5-1)

14. Oregon State (5-1)

15. Louisville (6-0)

16. Utah (4-1)

17. Tennessee (4-1)

18. Duke (4-1)

19. Washington State (4-1)

20. LSU (4-2)

21. Notre Dame (5-2)

22. UCLA (4-1)

23. Kentucky (5-1)

24. Kansas (5-1)

25. Missouri (5-1)

