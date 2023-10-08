A few showers to start your Monday

Published: Oct. 8, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a frosty start to your Sunday morning, we saw a pretty nice albeit cool day across the mountains. However, clouds are starting to thicken up and this will lead to our next weather maker moving into the region overnight.

This weather maker is a quick-moving low-pressure and cold front that will cross the Ohio Valley tonight. It doesn’t have a ton of moisture to work with, but it will increase our clouds tonight and bring us some scattered showers after midnight through early afternoon on Monday. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower to mid-40s overnight and highs on Monday will be in the mid-60s. The rain won’t last all day on Monday and by the afternoon clear skies will return. However that will set the stage for a chilly night across the mountains, we will take up on Tuesday in the upper 30s with some patchy frost once again possible.

Going into Wednesday and Thursday a warm front will cross in from the south and bring us some much warmer temperatures. Sunshine is expected on both days with highs in the mid-70s on Wednesday and upper 70s on Thursday. Lows both days will be in the 50s. Our next weathermaker then approaches the mountains on Friday as a strong cold set will dive our way. This will bring us some late-day showers and storms, and cooler weather for the coming weekend.

