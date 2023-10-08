EKRC opens first addiction treatment facility

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Prestonsburg organization has opened its doors as an inpatient treatment facility.

After nearly a decade of serving as an outpatient facility, the East Kentucky Rehabilitation Center now has an inpatient program.

Lead Peer Support John Caines said this program will have a positive impact on their clients.

“EKRC is really impacting their clients in a positive way and helping them to regain control of their ambitions, their dreams that were once lost,” he said “It’s so small that people who fear crowds, anxiety or depression issues, it’s easier for them to open up to their peers, to the counselor, to the doctor.”

He said it’s important to help eliminate the stigma regarding addiction because it can impact anyone.

“That’s where we as providers have to learn to lead with compassion, have some empathy for the people that we’re helping and understand that their addiction kind of has turned them into a person that they’re not really,” he explained.

Caines said they hope to further expand into transitional living and job rehabilitation in the future.

For more information, you can call them at (606) 506-5040.

