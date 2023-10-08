EKRC opens first addiction treatment facility

East Kentucky Rehabilitation Center
East Kentucky Rehabilitation Center(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Prestonsburg organization has opened its doors as an inpatient treatment facility.

After nearly a decade of serving as an outpatient facility, the East Kentucky Rehabilitation Center now has an inpatient program.

Lead Peer Support John Caines said this program will have a positive impact on their clients.

“EKRC is really impacting their clients in a positive way and helping them to regain control of their ambitions, their dreams that were once lost,” he said “It’s so small that people who fear crowds, anxiety or depression issues, it’s easier for them to open up to their peers, to the counselor, to the doctor.”

He said it’s important to help eliminate the stigma regarding addiction because it can impact anyone.

“That’s where we as providers have to learn to lead with compassion, have some empathy for the people that we’re helping and understand that their addiction kind of has turned them into a person that they’re not really,” he explained.

Caines said they hope to further expand into transitional living and job rehabilitation in the future.

For more information, you can call them at (606) 506-5040.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Trooper injured in Pike Co. crash
.
Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting
The project started after local swim clubs were looking for places to swim during the winter...
Corbin City Pool Dome open to public
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Thomas’ third quarter hat trick gives Bobcats big win

Latest News

The Corbin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 am on Sunday after a 911 call came about a...
Applebee’s in Corbin closed after a kitchen fire
Shane Smith's First Alert Sunday Afternoon Forecast- 10/8/23
WYMT First Alert Weather
A few showers to start your Monday
Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
UPDATE: Suspect dead, police investigating officer-involved shooting in Allen County