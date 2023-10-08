Corbin City Pool Dome open to public

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin City Pool is now open year-round after opening their new dome.

The project started after local swim clubs were looking for places to swim during the winter season.

“Parents got together and said what if we raise the money for a dome,” KCEOC Community Action Partnership President and CEO Paul Dole said.

Through the help of the city of Corbin, KCEOC community action Partnership, businesses and many community members, the $80,000 project allows for local swim teams to have an indoor practice facility and extends the community’s swim season.

The project was delayed after the pool failed a state inspection and had to be remodeled.

The project is something that KCEOC facilities director, Brian Smith, said will be beneficial to both the local swim teams and the community as a whole.

“I think this is going to be something that is going to greatly improve our aquatics program that we have with getting our kids to be able to swim year-round,” Smith said. “And in conjunction with that, it’s helping out the city as well. Making use of something that they usually only get to use three months out of the year.”

Dole said the facility is only a temporary solution but is hopeful it will encourage the community to support a permanent facility.

“The dome is supposed to last ten years, it’s not a permanent fixture,” Dole said. “But hopefully everyone sees the value of it and they look towards maybe getting a permanent fixture here.”

While the expansion project was designed for competitive swim teams, it is made for everyone.

“It’s meant to be a home for many people to enjoy the water in whatever way they like enjoying the water,” Dara Carmack said. “It’s just so nice to see that reflected in what’s been put here.”

Dole said they are also working on indoor heating but they are grateful to have the dome up for the public.

