Applebee’s in Corbin closed after a kitchen fire

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Applebee’s located on Corbin Center Drive will be closed for an undetermined amount of time after a fire started in the kitchen.

The Corbin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 a.m. on Sunday after a 911 call came about a possible gas leak that led to a fire in the kitchen.

“The fire did spread through the ventilation system to the roof, causing minimal damage to the roof,” Battalion Chief Chad Jackson said. “The kitchen area is a total loss as far as the stoves and fryers and hood system.”

The call was made by six employees who were getting ready for their shift. All employees made it out of the building safely. Applebee’s was not open to the public yet.

While the 911 call mentioned a gas leak, Jackson said they do not know for sure what caused the fire but their arson investigator is looking into it and said when they get together with Applebee’s insurance investigator they will know the true cause.

Jackson said the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is repaired.

“They will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time,” Jackson said. “They said as quick as they can get the materials to fix the kitchen they will reopen.”

