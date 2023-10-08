Applebee’s in Corbin closed after a kitchen fire

The Corbin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 am on Sunday after a 911 call came about a...
The Corbin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 am on Sunday after a 911 call came about a possible gas leak that led to a fire in the kitchen.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Applebee’s located on Corbin Center Drive will be closed for an undetermined amount of time after a fire started in the kitchen.

The Corbin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 a.m. on Sunday after a 911 call came about a possible gas leak that led to a fire in the kitchen.

“The fire did spread through the ventilation system to the roof, causing minimal damage to the roof,” Battalion Chief Chad Jackson said. “The kitchen area is a total loss as far as the stoves and fryers and hood system.”

The call was made by six employees who were getting ready for their shift. All employees made it out of the building safely. Applebee’s was not open to the public yet.

While the 911 call mentioned a gas leak, Jackson said they do not know for sure what caused the fire but their arson investigator is looking into it and said when they get together with Applebee’s insurance investigator they will know the true cause.

Jackson said the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is repaired.

“They will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time,” Jackson said. “They said as quick as they can get the materials to fix the kitchen they will reopen.”

We will update the story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Trooper injured in Pike Co. crash
.
Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting
The project started after local swim clubs were looking for places to swim during the winter...
Corbin City Pool Dome open to public
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Thomas’ third quarter hat trick gives Bobcats big win

Latest News

Shane Smith's First Alert Sunday Afternoon Forecast- 10/8/23
WYMT First Alert Weather
A few showers to start your Monday
Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
UPDATE: Suspect dead, police investigating officer-involved shooting in Allen County
The project started after local swim clubs were looking for places to swim during the winter...
Corbin City Pool Dome open to public