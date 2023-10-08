Alice Lloyd College celebrates 100 years with Appalachia Days Festival

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachia Days is an annual homecoming celebration for Alice Lloyd College.

However, this year they are celebrating 100 years.

“Their vision was to have a college that would develop leaders for Appalachia,” President Jim Stepp said. “So, the education was high quality, the concept was on developing leadership skills.”

He said they have done just that during the past century, adding that it is good to see a lot of alumni back this weekend.

“It’s such a blessing this year to come together, so many alumni are back from the 1950′s and all the way to just last year. Just so many friends, many supporters of the school,” he explained.

Stepp said there has been a lot of uncertainty due to this being their first time celebrating in four years.

“The last time we could have this event, Appalachia Days homecoming, was 2019. So, four years ago. Obviously Covid disrupted that for two years, last year sadly, we had the tragic flood, which affected us here and people all around us,” he said.

However, he said there is one thing that keeps them together.

“God blessed this school from the beginning and we firmly believe the reason we’re here, the reason we’re thriving, is God’s blessing,” he explained.

He said they will continue to push through any obstacle to keep the mission of the college alive.

“The bible says, the Lord helps those that helps themselves. So, we have an expectation for all of us, that we have to work hard to keep this mission, this dream going and we have wonderful students, faculty, staff, administration and just very generous supporters across the country that work hard to help make sure Alice Lloyd is able to be a blessing to others,” he added.

