Yellowjackets sting the Mountain Lions in big win

By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville (1-7) welcomed Middlesboro (6-2) to Samuels field for an inter-county week eight matchup.

An explosive first half led to a 47-6 Middlesboro win.

After fumbling the opening kickoff, the Yellowjackets were able to maintain possession and march down the field to set up Caden Grigsby with the goal-line qb sneak for the touchdown.

On the very next Yellowjacket drive, Grigsby connected with Kameron Wilson, who exploded down the far sideline to give the Yellowjackets a two score lead.

Grigsby added an interception to his statline before following it up with a tocuhdown pass to Rylee Foster.

Middlesboro would block a Pineville punt out of the back of the endzone for the safety and added a Grigsby to Wilson touchdown connection to extend the lead.

Middlesboro heads back home for their final two games of the season between Williamsburg and Knox Central.

Pineville ends their home games with a 1-4 record and close out their 2023 season on the road against Lynn Camp and Leslie County.

