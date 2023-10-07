WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

Check Presentation
Check Presentation(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, Whitley County traveled to face Perry Central in an important week eight battle.

During the game, Brian Springate, the CEO at Hazard ARH, presented a $1,000 check to Perry Central High School Principals Michelle Richie and Kevin Campbell.

Springate also presented a $1,000 check to Whitley County Superintendent John Siler.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

