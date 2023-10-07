Whitley County takes down #8 Perry Central in ARH Game of the Week

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week featured a district battle in Perry County.

The Whitley County Colonels traveled to face the Perry Central Commodores.

The Colonels snapped a two-game losing streak to the Commodores and secured the 56-32 win.

With the win, Whitley County improved to 5-2.

Perry Central falls to 4-3.

